$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Athene by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

