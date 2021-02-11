$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.13. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

