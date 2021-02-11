$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,078. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

