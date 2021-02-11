11,657 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

