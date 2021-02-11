$12.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post $12.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $49.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.93 billion to $51.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. 1,352,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

