1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.99. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.