1,225 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

