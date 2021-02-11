12,442 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 68.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

