12,487 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $7.60 on Thursday, hitting $175.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $270.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.