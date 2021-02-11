140166 Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at 140166 from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. 140166’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 480,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.