14,718 Shares in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

