14,854 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

AMAT stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 433,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

