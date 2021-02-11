$160.13 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $160.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.90 million to $167.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $625.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $635.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,343 shares of company stock worth $1,181,931. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Renasant by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 237,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,563. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

