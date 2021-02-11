16,062 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 38,266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 126,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.