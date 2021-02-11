16,378 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,938,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $60.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.