1,821 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

