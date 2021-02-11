$19.19 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post sales of $19.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.64 million and the lowest is $18.73 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

SND opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

