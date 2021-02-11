$198.79 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $198.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.91 million and the highest is $201.64 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $767.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $770.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.07 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,264 shares of company stock valued at $52,033,292. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

