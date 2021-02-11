2,098 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.81. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

