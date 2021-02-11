215 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.73.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,128.32 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $982.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $926.59.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.