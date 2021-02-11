264,941 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 264,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. CX Institutional grew its position in Bank of America by 2,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 579,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

