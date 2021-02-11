$289.52 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post sales of $289.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.30 million. Masimo posted sales of $247.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,393. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.50 and its 200 day moving average is $243.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

