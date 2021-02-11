$29.49 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $29.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.98 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

