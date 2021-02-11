2U Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,444 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 896% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

