3,000 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GVA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

