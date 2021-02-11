3,775 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

