3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

