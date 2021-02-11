4,233 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock worth $11,716,646 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.