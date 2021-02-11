4,575 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.