$50.61 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post $50.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.01 million to $61.20 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $44.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 1,743,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

