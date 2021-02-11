500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.90

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $17.41. 500.com shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 8,170 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.