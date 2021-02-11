5,700 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.