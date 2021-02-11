$58.55 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $58.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $60.15 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $167.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.37 million to $169.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $368.65 million, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

