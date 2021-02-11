$6.54 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $6.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $7.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $23.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.37 billion to $23.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 1,637,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

