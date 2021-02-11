$6.67 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $6.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $2.68 million. DURECT posted sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $38.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.69 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.92 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.96.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

