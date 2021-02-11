$605.18 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $605.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.80 million to $613.56 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 350,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

