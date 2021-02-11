$61.25 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $61.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $192.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $345.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,675. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.05 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.