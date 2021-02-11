6,239 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,830 shares of company stock valued at $920,052 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,776. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.