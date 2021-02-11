6,726 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of BOKF opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

