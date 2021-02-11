$694.31 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $694.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,157 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 1,594,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,910. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

