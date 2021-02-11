$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $320,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $330,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CRDF traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,749. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

