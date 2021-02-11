72,059 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 83,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.