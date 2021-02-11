8,395 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

