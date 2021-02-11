8,399 Shares in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.42.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

