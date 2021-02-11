$916.76 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $916.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $885.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $19,997,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 429,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

