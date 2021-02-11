$925.42 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $925.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $902.20 million and the highest is $967.51 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.