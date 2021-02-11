$93.89 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report sales of $93.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $93.10 million. Repligen reported sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $460.81 million, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 270,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 272.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $226.97.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

