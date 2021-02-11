9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.71. 9F shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 57,122 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

