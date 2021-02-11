A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,336 shares of company stock worth $4,094,473 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

