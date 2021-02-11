A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $9.92 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

